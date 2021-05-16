Buyer’s Remorse: The FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule May Help

If you’ve ever asked yourself “what have I done?” after buying something, you’re not alone. Maybe you signed up for a pricey sales training program at a multi-level marketing company’s recruiting meeting. Or, someone selling door to door convinced you to pay for a home improvement like a new roof that you’re not sure you really need. High-pressure sales tactics can leave you wishing you had slowed down and done some research before signing on the dotted line. The FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule may help.

What Is the FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule?

The Cooling-Off Rule gives you three days to cancel certain sales made at your home, workplace, or dormitory, or at a seller’s temporary location, like a hotel or motel room, convention center, fairground, or restaurant. The Rule also applies when you invite a salesperson to make a presentation in your home. But not all sales are covered.

Types of Sales the Rule Doesn’t Cover

Some types of sales can’t be canceled, even if they occur in places that the Cooling-Off Rule normally covers. The Rule doesn’t cover sales that are

under $25 for sales made at your home

under $130 for sales made at temporary locations

made entirely online, by mail, or telephone

made after completing negotiations at the seller’s permanent place of business, where the seller regularly sells the goods or services you bought

needed to meet an emergency

made because you asked the seller to visit your home to repair or perform maintenance on your personal property. (Things you buy beyond that repair or maintenance request are covered.)

In addition, the Rule doesn’t cover sales that involve

real estate, insurance, or securities

cars, vans, trucks, or other motor vehicles sold at temporary locations, if the seller has at least one permanent place of business

arts or crafts sold at fairs or places like shopping malls, civic centers, and schools

The Seller Must Tell You About Your Right To Cancel

By law, the seller has to tell you at the time of the sale about your right to cancel. The seller also must give you

Two copies of a cancellation form. One copy is for you to keep. The other copy is to send to the seller if you decide to cancel your purchase.

How To Cancel a Sale

Your right to cancel for a full refund lasts until midnight of the third business day after the sale. Saturday is considered a business day, but Sundays and federal holidays are not. So

If the sale happens on a Monday in a week without a federal holiday, you have until midnight on Thursday to cancel.

If the sale happens on a Friday, you have until midnight on Tuesday to cancel, if there are no federal holidays on Monday or Tuesday.

Note: You don’t have to give a reason for canceling. You have a right to change your mind.

To cancel a sale, sign and date one copy of the cancellation form. Mail it to the address given for cancellations. Make sure the envelope is postmarked before midnight of the third business day after the contract date.

Send the cancellation form or letter by certified mail. You'll get a return receipt so you have proof of when you mailed it and when it was delivered. Also, keep a copy of the letter or cancellation form for your records.

The Seller’s Obligations If You Cancel

If you cancel your purchase, the seller has 10 days to

cancel and return any check you signed

refund all your money

return any property you might have traded in

tell you if any product you still have will be picked up or abandoned

Within 20 days, the seller must either pick up the items left with you, or reimburse you for mailing expenses if you agree to send back the items.

If the seller gave you any items, you must make them available to the seller in as good condition as when you got them. If you don’t make the items available to the seller — or if you agree to return them but don’t — you remain responsible for paying the seller as you agreed under the contract.

Report Problems

If you think a seller has violated the FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule, report it to

the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

your state attorney general and your local consumer protection agency. Some state laws give you more rights than the FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule, and some local consumer offices can help you resolve your complaint.

If you paid with a credit card and a billing dispute arises about the purchase — for example, if the merchandise shipped was not what you ordered — notify your credit card company that you want to dispute the purchase. Learn about your rights — and how to protect them — when disputing credit card charges.