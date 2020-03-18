Checks from the government
As the Coronavirus takes a growing toll on people’s pocketbooks, there are reports that the government will soon be sending money by check or direct deposit to each of us. The details are still being worked out, but there are a few really important things to know, no matter what this looks like.
1. The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.
2. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.
3. These reports of checks aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
Look, normally we’d wait to know what the payment plan looks like before we put out a message like this. But these aren’t normal times. And we predict that the scammers are gearing up to take advantage of this.
So, remember: no matter what this payment winds up being, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it. If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint. We’re doing our best to stop these scammers in their tracks, and your report will help.
Keep up to date with the latest Coronavirus-related scams at www.ftc.gov/coronavirus or by signing up to get these consumer alerts.
Comments
It's so nice to see a message from the government that reads like it was written by an engaged human being. Keep up the good work.
I agree! The personal touch is very refreshing.
Thanks for the info, the communications, and the 'be aware' heads up! And best of luck to you and yours in these abnormal times.
thanks, for the info and updates and warnings. strange times. hope to get back to some form of normalcy and sanity.
How will they know who needs help? My family is suffering. I lost my job, my son lost his job and my older husband can't work so we need help. We have no money coming in.
Thank you for taking pro-active steps, rather than the typical reactive ones. May I suggest when more concrete information comes out this site should post links to official policy and procedures.
Thanks for making our lives safer by keeping us up-to-date with latest information.
FYI. The $1000 per person being proposed is inadequate. Most households cannot survive on that especially as we need to self-isolate or be in lockdown mode for week or months. Take care people first!
Here's my suggestion: To start distribute as an initial payment of $1000 per person per household making $125K or less for for six months paid in full now.
This is not time for economic stimulus. It is time for guaranteeing the financial security of Americans which will help protect the economy when a business stimulus is appropriate.
I have a question about FTB mortgages, a lot of people are paying, but there are some people where companies close and what about such people as they are supposed to pay?They are afraid of losing thes houses. What can we do in such a difficult time?
Will disabled & reg veterans get the money as well as Seniors who are retired?
I sure Hope so!!
Thank you for the heads up because most of us who are honest may not have given the scammers a thought. But I am certain they are gearing up to confiscate as much as they possibly can. Awareness is a wonderful thing.
I was one of the many people scammed through western union.it took along time for the ftc to get this lawsuit against westernunion to get settled.i was scammed in 2004 and would like to say kudos to ftc for making them pay up.16 yrs later,i got my money back.kudos again,never thought I would see a dime of that.thank you so much
Thank-you, thank-you, thank-you for getting ahead of the scams that are coming. I love it!
Thank you so much for being vigilant. According to my investigations these fraudsters will stop at nothing in their organized crime schemes. You have to be 5000 steps ahead of them because they operate on a grand scale.
Thanks for having our backs.
Good to know...Thanks for the heads up!
Thank you for having the foresight to post this important notice. The COVID-19 pandemic has become a burden for all of us; the more information/knowledge we have at our disposal, to lessen the stress, the better.
Thank you for that information!
Thank you so much for this warning! You are all very much appreciated for all you do to help protect us! You all take care of yourselves! Blessings to you all!
Thank you for your prompt communication. I am sure scammers are out there pouncing on our anxiety. Fake cures already abound. Don’t know how people can do this. Totally immoral .
Scammers must be drooling over this one. Smart of the FTC for getting out an early warning. Forewarned is forearmed!
I think this is going to be a prime way for the usual scam dogs to go after the elderly and convince them to give out socials and bank accounts. Please, please, somehow make a PSA on radio, etc. warning our vulnerable elderly citizens. I am in banking and I see how easily duped some of our customers are and it makes me so angry to know there are predators out there waiting to pounce. There might be a lot of confusion to citizens on this matter and I fear many will give out private info.
Thanks for the heads up and being ahead of the game. With so much going on right now, we all need reminders to stay alert for scams.
Thank you so much. Everyone needs the hope and security. Actions like these rebuild trust and dedication to our country. The communication is greatly appreciated.
Do u know if retired seniors will be receiving checks also ? Thank yo
The Social Security scammers are back. I received a voicemail the other day advising me my Social Security number is linked to fraudulent activity. I knew right away this was a scam.